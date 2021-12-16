The gift the Queen gives her staff every Christmas revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's previously been hailed one of the best seasonal treats, and each year, the Queen presents her staff with this special yuletide gift - Tesco's Finest Matured Christmas Pudding.

Although the royal family are known for giving each other "funny" presents, the monarch makes sure a pudding is ordered for each of her 550-odd staff member.

Prior to the Tesco sweet treat, the Queen used to hand out puddings from Harrods or Fortnum & Mason - which holds a warrant as royal grocers - as festive gifts.

Each year, the order was made up of more than 1,000 puddings, which meant the switch to Tesco saved the royal purse a considerable amount.

Meanwhile, for those who have worked for Her Majesty for a considerable amount of time, they are also handed a voucher. It has been reported that the handing out of Christmas vouchers to staff is regiment, with the most senior household staff going first, followed by clerks and then domestic workers and gardeners.

The Queen gives her staff the same gift each Christmas

The Queen, 95, tends to host Christmas for the royal family at Sandringham House in Norfolk each year. However, due to the pandemic, this has changed. Last year, Her Majesty spent the festive season in Windsor Castle for the first time in 33 years.

Her annual gift giving ceremony for her staff was also reportedly cancelled. Every year, the Queen personally hands out presents to some members of the royal household at Buckingham Palace and at Windsor Castle to thank them for their service. At the time, the Daily Mail reported the annual ceremony did not take place amid social distancing rules.

When it comes to Christmas with the royals, presents for the family are placed on trestle tables which they get to open on Christmas Eve.

Tesco Finest Christmas Pudding, £8, Tesco

Darren McGrady - the former chef to the Queen, Diana Princess of Wales and Princes William and Harry - previously told HELLO! Online: "It was the same meal every year. They're actually boring when it comes to festivities! They didn't do hams or anything, just traditional turkeys. We did three turkeys for the Queen and her family in the royal dining room, one for the children's nursery and then more for the 100 or so staff, so everyone had a Christmas lunch."

After lunch the royals would go for a walk around Sandringham Estate, then come back to watch the Queen's speech. "Not long after they'd go in for afternoon tea," said Darren. "It was always the chocolate Yule log, which was a twist on the chocolate birthday cake, scones, mince pies, different types of sandwiches and the Christmas cake.

"We'd make one big Christmas cake for the Queen and the royal family and then another smaller one for the nursery for Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara, Peter, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. It was always fruit cake – royal icing, marzipan and the traditional fruit cake."

