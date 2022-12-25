Why Princess Anne was missing from church on Christmas Day Princess Anne didn't attend the Sandringham church service

On Christmas Day it's traditional for the royal family to attend a church service at Sandringham, and this year was no different, though royal watchers noticed that Princess Anne was missing from the occasion.

The Princess Royal, 72, didn't join her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips at the church, and HELLO! understand this is because she has a cold, making her unable to attend.

Princess Anne, who was recently named the hardest working royal of 2022, also missed out on Princess Kate's carol concert earlier this month – though this was unrelated to illness.

A scheduling conflict meant that Anne couldn't join her family members at the service. Instead, the Princess Royal attended the London International Horse Show at ExCel London.

It's no surprise Princess Anne was busy with her duties; this is the second year running she has been named the hardest-working royal family member.

Princess Anne has been named the hardest-working royal

At 72, she has shown no signs of slowing down and she has been incredibly busy with royal engagements, taking on many duties when her mother, the Queen, was unable.

July was her busiest month, with the Princess Royal carrying out an amazing 24 engagements, adding to her total of 214 royal engagements over the year.

Princess Anne attended 214 royal engagements in 2022

It is not known whether Princess Anne made her way to the Sandringham Estate for Christmas, or whether she opted to forgo the celebrations altogether and remain at home at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.

It is undoubtedly a difficult Christmas for the Princess Royal, as it is the first she has experienced without her mother, with whom she shared a close relationship.

