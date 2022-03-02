Mike Tindall reveals daughter Mia shares this talent with cousin Prince George

Mike Tindall has revealed eldest daughter Mia is following in his footsteps with her sporting talents – and it's something she shares in common with her cousin, Prince George.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby this week, the former England star, 43, spoke about eight-year-old Mia playing rugby for her local team.

"It's always hard to get Mia to go, she's like 'I don't like it' and then you get there, and she's off," Mike shared with his co-hosts, Alex Payne and James Haskell.

"Mia scored a couple... it was an eight-all thriller in the first game and then a nine-all thriller in the second," the proud father-of-three continued.

Speaking about his daughter's involvement in tag rugby, Mike later added: "It's funny how much she's changed over the last, sort of, this year, since they've been back, figuring out how to avoid people because before they'd just all be really bunched in. Now they're getting more, where they run across but then they're all stepping back, and people are just falling around."

Mike, who married Princess Anne's daughter Zara in 2011, played outside centre for Bath and Gloucester, and won 75 caps for England between 2000 and 2011. He was also a member of the English squad which won the 2003 World Cup.

Prince George attended his first rugby match last Saturday

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their eldest son, Prince George, eight, to his first rugby match last Saturday, as they watched England vs Wales at Twickenham Stadium in the Six Nations.

As the royals met representatives from the Rugby Football Union before the match, Kate asked George to tell the group about how he had started playing rugby at his school. "He has all the kit," she said.

George spoke about how he has just started learning how to tackle, before turning to his mother: "But I haven't tackled you yet!"

Kate replied, laughing: "Yes, you have!"

Mike and Mia at a charity football match in January

Both the Cambridges and the Tindalls are renowned for their love of sport, with Zara winning a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing squad at the London 2012 Olympics.

Back in September 2020, Mike spoke about Mia playing rugby for the first time on the podcast, revealing at the time: "She enjoyed it actually and she's going to do football for the first time this weekend as well. She's a chip off the old block. She just likes to truck it up, but we'll work on that."

Mike and Zara are also parents to three-year-old Lena and son, Lucas, who turns one this month.

