Queen Margrethe candidly discusses family 'difficulties' in New Year's speech

Queen Margrethe has opened up about "difficulties" in her family in a very candid 2022 New Year Address.

The Denmark monarch reflected on the year that had passed, touching on everything from the war in Ukraine to the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne. Amid the speech were a few rare comments about the royal family, including her relationship with her son Prince Joachim and daughter-in-law Princess Marie, whose children have been stripped of their royal titles as of 1 January.

"I always feel great love for my entire family. Difficulties and misunderstandings may arise in any family, also in mine. The whole country has witnessed that. That the relationship with Prince Joachim and Princess Marie has run into difficulties makes me sad.

"We have now had a quieter period and time for reflection, and I am sure that our family can embark on the new year together with confidence, understanding, and new courage," Margrethe explained.

The Danish monarch stripped Joachim's four children of their titles

In September 2022, Queen Margrethe announced that Prince Joachim's children with his ex-wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix, and his two kids with Marie, Prince Hendrik and Princess Athena, will be referred to as the Count or Countess of Monpezat.

Prince Joachim expressed his "sadness" at the news but later told Danish newspaper B.T. that his family were on "the right track" after further discussions. Following Joachim's public upset, Queen Margrethe issued an apology to her loved ones, stating it was a "necessary" adjustment but "as a mother and grandmother I have underestimated how much my youngest son and his family feel."

Queen Margrethe has eight grandchildren

She concluded: "This makes a big impression, and I'm sorry for that. No one should doubt that my children, in-laws and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I hope now we as a family can find peace to get through this situation ourselves."

Putting the disagreement behind her, Margrethe ensured she paid tribute to all of her grandchildren in her latest speech, adding: "All my eight grandchildren are a source of great joy to me. How they have grown, how time flies! Next October, Prince Christian will turn 18. It will be a special day, which we are all looking forward to."

