Queen Mary and King Frederik pictured together to celebrate family occasion - see photos
The Danish king and queen have been conducting solo engagements since returning from their Easter holiday

33 minutes ago
Queen Margrethe II (2ndR) together with Denmark's Princess Benedikte (R), Queen Mary of Denmark and King Frederik X of Denmark wave to onlookers at Fredensborg Castle ahead of festivities of Queen Margrethe's 84th birthday in Fredensborg, Denmark
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
King Frederik and Queen Mary have been pictured together publicly for the first time since resuming their royal duties after Easter break.

The Danish royal couple joined Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, to celebrate her 84th birthday at Fredensborg Castle on Tuesday.

Frederik drove the pair to Margrethe's spring royal residence located on the eastern shore of Lake Esrum in Fredensborg on the island of Zealand in Denmark.

The king and queen, along with Queen Margrethe and her sister, Princess Benedikte, appeared on the steps of the castle to wave to well-wishers.

For her mother-in-law's birthday, Mary, 52, looked elegant in a pale blue collarless coat over a navy blouse and matching wide-legged trousers. She wore her brunette locks styled up in a low ponytail and accessorised with a pair of aquamarine earrings and the Georg Jensen Jubilee brooch, gifted to members of the royal family to celebrate the 50th year of Queen Margrethe's reign in 2022.

Meanwhile, Queen Margrethe donned a navy skirt suit with a red floral blouse, while Princess Benedikte, 79, matched her sister in a dark blue jacket and a blue floral dress. King Frederik, 55, looked smart in a checked charcoal grey suit with a blue tie.

Queen Mary of Denmark and King Frederik X of Denmark arrive by car at Fredensborg Castle for the celebration of Queen Margrethe's 84th birthday in Fredensborg, Denmark© Getty
The king and queen arrived by car

Queen Mary has been flying solo at her public engagements since returning to work on 3 April after enjoying a private holiday with Frederik and their four children in the Swiss resort of Verbier over the Easter holidays.

Frederik and Mary's last joint outing was on 21 March when the couple visited the new exhibition, Frederik X: King Of Tomorrow at Amalienborg Museum.

Their Majesties are set for a busy schedule in May with state visits to Sweden and Norway, Frederik's 56th birthday celebrations and the annual Royal Run race. The couple will also mark their 20th wedding anniversary on 14 May.

Ahead of travelling to Fredensborg Castle for Queen Margrethe's birthday celebrations, Frederik and Mary released a joint statement following the "devastating fire" at the stock exchange in Copenhagen on Tuesday. 

Queen Margrethe II (2ndR) together with Denmark's Princess Benedikte (R), Queen Mary of Denmark and King Frederik X of Denmark greet onlookers at Fredensborg Castle ahead of festivities of Queen Margrethe's 84th birthday© Getty
Frederik and Mary joined Princess Benedikte on Queen Margrethe's birthday

The heartfelt message, posted on their social media channels on Tuesday morning, read: It read: "This morning we woke up to a sad sight, when smoke over Copenhagen’s roof gave evidence of the destructive fire at Børsen. An important part of our architectural cultural heritage was and continues to be in flames.

"For 400 years, Christian IV's building edifice Børsen has been a significant landmark for Copenhagen. Through generations, the characteristic dragon spire has helped to depict Copenhagen as the 'city of towers'. Until today, we have considered the historic building as a beautiful symbol of our capital and a building that we, as a nation, have been proud of."

Queen Mary's meeting with Ukraine's First Lady

Queen Mary and Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska© The Royal House
Queen Mary and Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska

The Danish queen met with the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska at Frederik VIII's Palace in Amalienborg on Monday.

The palace said that the First Lady visited Denmark "in connection with the Government's Ukraine Investment Forum" held on Monday. The Ukraine Investment Forum aims to bring together Danish companies that are interested in contributing to the rebuilding of Ukraine.

The two ladies were pictured together in a beautifully-decorated living room inside the palace, featuring a large hand-painted vase, and a suede pink coffee table with candles, a pink vase and a bouquet of flowers.

Queen Margrethe's birthday portraits

Queen Margrethe wearing a pink dress on her 84th birthday © Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset
Queen Margrethe on her 84th birthday

The Danish palace shared new photographs of Queen Margrethe taken at Fredensborg Castle to mark her 84th birthday.

One image shows the queen wearing a pink dress and posing by a window overlooking the gardens, while the other shows her walking through an entryway, with one of her beloved dachshunds running ahead.

Queen Margrethe was pictured with one of her beloved dogs© Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset
Queen Margrethe was pictured with one of her beloved dogs

Queen Margrethe abdicated on 14 January after 52 years on the throne, in favour of her son, King Frederik.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Scoop

