Sarah Ferguson pens emotional poem in tribute to the Queen Prince Andrew's ex-wife paid tribute to her former mother-in-law

Sarah Ferguson was in a reflective mood on New Year's Eve, as she shared a heartfelt tribute to the Queen with her fans on Instagram.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife shared a photo of her former mother-in-law along with a glimpse at a handwritten poem, called We Will Miss You Dearest Friend.

"As the primroses appear on the banks of Windsor so clear, new beginnings, new paths, new rainbows to see, you are tucked in our hearts even though apart – so welcome 2023 knowing you are free. Happy New Year," the poem read.

"We will miss you always dearest friend. You remain in our hearts. Happy New Year," Sarah captioned the post, which received a huge response from her followers.

"Life isn't the same without Her Majesty," one commented, while another wrote: "Much missed, but especially by those who knew and loved her personally like you."

Sarah Ferguson shared a poem in honour of the late Queen

Although Sarah and Prince Andrew ended their marriage over 25 years ago, the 63-year-old had maintained a close relationship with the Queen and recently revealed that she had even been invited to celebrate Christmas with the late monarch in 2021.

In an interview with Hungarian newspaper Blikk, Sarah touched upon her Christmas plans, saying: "Personally, I don't know yet how I will spend Christmas. I was able to spend last year with the Queen, now I don't know where I'll be, but for thirty years I've been teaching my daughters that it's actually Christmas every day."

Sarah had maintained a close bond with the Queen

Sarah's New Year's Eve poem isn't the first time she has penned a moving tribute to the Queen. Following the passing of Her late Majesty in September, Sarah wrote a heartfelt message, which read: "I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.

"She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth. To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express."

