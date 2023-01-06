10 biggest-selling royal books of all time: Prince Harry to Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Prince Harry's highly anticipated book Spare was finally released on 10 January, becoming the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever after being released days early in Spain.

Spare isn't the only royal title that has had people talking though, we've rounded up the biggest-selling royal books of all time, from touching biographies of the Queen, to books with personal accounts from Princess Diana. Royal fans do not want to miss these bestsellers...



Biggest-selling royal books of all time

SPARE by Prince Harry

SPARE by Prince Harry, £14/ $22.40, Amazon

Prince Harry's candid memoir has reached the best sellers list before it's even been released, and SPARE is set to be one of the most talked about royal books in history. The memoir goes into detail about Harry's life growing up within the royal household, and his "personal journey from trauma to healing."

Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait by Gyles Brandeth

Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait by Gyles Brandeth, £12.50/$32.99, Amazon

The No 1 Sunday Times Bestseller gives an intimate account of the life of Queen Elizabeth, from someone who knew her for decades. Gyles Brandeth was a friend of Prince Phillip, spending time with the Queen on many occasions over the years. The book relays encounters and conversations with the longest-reigning monarch, in a "personal and moving" account.

Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words by Andrew Morton

Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words by Andrew Morton, £8.99/ $10.99, Amazon

First published in 1992, the book was the top-selling book of the year - spending 58 weeks on the bestsellers list - and was described to have changed the way the public viewed the royal family, with its rare and raw insights into the monarchy, with Princess Diana as his main source. Journalist and biographer Andrew Morton revisited the book in 2019 to give further perspective into the conversations he had with Princess Diana - and he was depicted in Season 5 of The Crown for his work with the royal.

The Sunday Times at the time of release described the book as: "The most carefully researched, authoritative book about the royal family ever."

Finding Freedom: Harry & Meghan by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand

Finding Freedom: Harry & Meghan by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, £9.19/$14.18, Amazon

Written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Finding Freedom delves into Prince Harry and Meghan's life together, with the aim of: "Dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond." Offering unique access into their lives from those closest to the couple, the Daily Telegraph described the book as, "utterly gripping".

The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe by Angela Kelly

The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe by Angela Kelly, £12.50/$32.51, Amazon

The Sunday Times Bestseller The Other Side of the Coin reveals the close relationship between the Queen and her dressmaker Angela Kelly, who worked with Her Majesty for over 30 years. Exploring their strong bond with charming anecdotes and photographs, the book was updated in 2022 to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Palace Papers by Tina Brown

The Palace Papers by Tina Brown, £7.99/ $19.99, Amazon

Written by author and journalist Tina Brown, The Palace Papers was published in 2022 and was an instant hit, reaching the Sunday Times Bestseller and Amazon Bestsellers lists. Written by the royal expert who also published The Diana Chronicles, the book explores the Queen's relationship with Harry and Meghan, the ascendance of Princess Kate and Queen Consort Camilla, the fall of Prince Andrew, and more.

The book was praised for its informative and witty insight into life in the royal family. Lorraine Kelly described it as, "Jaw dropping! What a book . . . if you ever want to feel like a fly on the wall of any of the palaces, this is it."

Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II by Robert Hardman

Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II by Robert Hardman, £10/ $19.76, Amazon

Written by journalist and royal expert Robert Hardman, the biography of Queen Elizabeth was released before the Queen's Jubilee and prior to her death in 2022 - with the commemorative version including an epilogue reflecting upon her passing and funeral. The book includes unseen royal papers from the Queen herself, along with notes from those who knew her personally.

Kate: The Future Queen by Katie Nicholl

Kate: The Future Queen by Katie Nicholl, from £4.35/$12.59, Amazon

Giving an inside look into Princess Kate's life, the book explores Kate Middleton's early upbringing, romances, and her relationship with Prince William, along with her entrance into royal life and her first pregnancy. Written by author and royal correspondent for The Mail on Sunday, Katie Nicholl, the book gives photographs and details that give a better understanding of the beloved royal.

Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors by Tom Bower

Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors by Tom Bower, £5.49/$14.99, Amazon

Tom Bower is known for his investigative journalism and his unauthorised biographies, so it's no surprise that Revenge has been described as "explosive". Released in July 2022, Tom Bower provides research, insider interviews, and expert sourcing to explore the relationship between Meghan Markle and the royal family.

Phillip: The Final Portrait by Gyles Brandreth

Phillip: The Final Portrait by Gyles Brandreth, £7.55/$16.22, Amazon

Described by The Telegraph as, "a sparkling celebration of Prince Philip", the book was published shortly after the Duke of Edinburgh's death, giving a detailed insight into his life. Written by Gyles Brandreth, who knew Prince Phillip for over 40 years, the book delves into his early life and his 73-year marriage to Queen Elizabeth.

