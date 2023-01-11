Prince Harry receives supportive message following release of Spare

Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, was released on Tuesday with the book containing many bombshells about his time as a member of the royal family and since then.

Spare has divided people, but the Duke of Sussex ended up receiving a supportive message following the publication of his book from the Archewell Foundation. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, set up the charitable organisation, with the Duchess of Sussex's podcast, Archetypes, operating as a wing of the company.

The message, which was released on the Archewell website, read: "A huge congratulations to Prince Harry on the release of his memoir, Spare. As your team, we are proud to stand beside you, and celebrate you as the world finally hears your story in your words."

They added: "Thank you for your courage, honest, humor, and light. You've inspired us all. With admiration, Your staff and team at Archewell and The Private Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Since the release of Spare, Harry has been taking to the airwaves to promote the book, doing interviews with Anderson Cooper, ITV News and appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

While speaking to Stephen, Harry showed the necklace that he claimed broke following an attack from his brother, Prince William, which he revealed in the book.

He revealed that the chain had two pendants, with each of his children's heartbeats engraved, as well as a third which was a gift from a friend in Botswana.

A large part of the conversation focused on the British media, and Harry told Stephen it had been "hurtful and challenging" watching the reactions following the book’s publication, with Harry claiming that the media had "intentionally chose to strip away context".

"Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told, is that I somehow boasted about the number of people that I killed in Afghanistan," Harry said.

He noted the context in which the reference appeared in the book, before saying: "I should say, if I heard any one boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry. But it's a lie. And hopefully now that the book is out, people will be able to see the context, and it's really troubling and very disturbing that they can get away with it because they had the context.

"It wasn't like, 'here's just one line', they had the whole section, they ripped it away and just said 'here it is, he's boasting on this'.

"When as you say, you've read it and hopefully everyone else will be able to have the chance to read it, and that’s dangerous. My words are not dangerous, but the spin of my words is very dangerous."

