Prince Harry shows off necklace brother William 'broke' during emotional Stephen Colbert interview The Duke of Sussex was spotted in New York after the recording

The Duke of Sussex has appeared on CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and suggested that the distance between him and brother Prince William would not be the same if his mother, Princess Diana, were still alive.

"We wouldn't have got to this moment," Harry said. "It is impossible to say where we would be but there is no way the distance between my brother and I would be the same [as it is now]."

Harry also showed Stephen the necklace that William broke during their alleged fight in Nottingham Cottage, revealing that the chain had two pendants, with each of his children's heartbeats engraved, as well as a third which was a gift from a friend in Botswana.

The Duke shows the necklace that William allegedly broke

The episode opened with Harry taking part in a skit with Tom Hanks after a red carpet was rolled out for the Hollywood actor. Host Stephen Colbert stood in front of a fanfare for the duke as he told the band, "He’s coming!" before Harry appeared on camera only to be told the carpet was not for him, but for Tom.

As he was then introduced to the show by Stephen, and the crowd chanted his name before the prince quipped: "Is this the chair and the spare?" Stephen then asked what he should call Harry, and the father-of-two revealed several nicknames friends call him, including, "Baz and Bazarooni".

When asked by Stephen about his late grandmother, the Queen, Harry revealed that he will remember most "her sharp wit, her sense of humour, her ability to respond to anybody with a completely straight face - but totally joking".

"She was incredibly humorous," Harry continued, adding: "I’m genuinely happy for her because she finished life. She had an amazing life, she had an amazing career and she was buried with her husband. And bearing in mind the global suffering that everybody’s experienced over the last three years, there was less suffering for both of my grandparents. I’m really, really grateful for that."

Airing in the US on Tuesday evening (4.35am on Wednesay for the UK) - hours after his memoir, Spare, finally went on sale and has already broken records - the 38-year-old also revealed he watches Netflix drama The Crown. "Do you factcheck when you watch it?" Stephen asked, to which Harry paused and then laughed: "Yes I do."

A large part of the conversation focused on the British media, and Harry told Stephen it had been "hurtful and challenging" watching the reactions following the book’s publication, with Harry claiming that the media had "intentionally chose to strip away context".

"Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told, is that I somehow boasted about the number of people that I killed in Afghanistan," Harry said; protests were sparked by Spare, when Harry wrote that he had killed 25 people while serving in action with the British army.

He noted the context in which the reference appeared in the book, before saying: "I should say, if I heard any one boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry. But it’s a lie. And hopefully now that the book is out, people will be able to see the context, and it’s really troubling and very disturbing that they can get away with it. Because they had the context. It wasn’t like, ‘here’s just one line’, they had the whole section, they ripped it away and just said ‘here it is, he’s boasting on this’.

"When as you say, you’ve read it and hopefully everyone else will be able to have the chance to read it, and that’s dangerous. My words are not dangerous, but the spin of my words are very dangerous."

Harry said 'context was everything'

Harry also shared how the number was not news as "almost ten years to the day, my face was splattered over the front pages, and someone asked me while I was still in Afghanistan if I had killed anyone and I said, 'yes'".

The duke also praised his time in the Army. revealing it allowd him to find “a purpose greater than myself”.

"I found a refuge and as I talk about in the book I found my purpose. A purpose greater than myself, be amongst comrades wearing the same uniform, no longer being treated differently for the first time in my life, and being able to hide away from the media focus – for me that was an amazing place to be and an amazing community. And I am still part of that community, so they will do everything they can to disrupt that."

Harry spoke about the 'frostnip' he battled

The interview also touched upon lighter topics, including the "frostnip" that Harry faced on his genitals after a visit to the North Pole.

"It's fine now, thank you," Harry shared, before sharing how he had completed no training before visiting - and forgetting his "[expletive] cushion."

Harry was all smiles and waved to fans as he was pictured leaving the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York on Monday following his pre-recorded TV appearance.

Harry's wife, Meghan, is believed to have remained in Montecito with the couple's two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Harry waves after leaving the studio in New York

In a promo clip for his show, Stephen said: "I've read the book - I've read the book; it's very enjoyable, quite emotional, quite revealing. I'm going to have so much to talk about with his Harryness."

"For instance, the stuff he talked about with Anderson Cooper, including this high school memory between him and his brother that's straight out of the older brother/sibling playbook," he said, referring to Harry's claim that William told his younger brother to pretend not to know him when he joined him at Eton.

"That's heartbreaking," Stephen added, and then joked: "I mean, to be rejected by his older brother at school even though that magic hat sorted them into the same house."

"What do you think?" he asked his audience. "Hufflepuff? Hufflepuff? Gryffindor, I'm not sure."

Are you ready? Because we are. Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will join us on #Colbert tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/FZDAKnrXn7 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 10, 2023

Stephen Colbert shared a promo clip for the interview

In the lead-up to publication day, the Duke has conducted interviews with ITV's Tom Bradby and CBS' Anderson Cooper.

During his ITV appearance, the Duke claimed that he had never accused the royal family of racism, and that he does not think they are racist. Meanwhile, Harry told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America on Monday that there has always been competition between him and his older brother, Prince William.

