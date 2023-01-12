Prince William's cheeky comment about his and Prince Harry's relationship - watch Prince William and Prince Harry don't have the easiest of sibling relationships

The spotlight on Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has intensified since the release of Harry's memoir Spare, which contained several bombshells about how they interacted.

Rumours of a feud between the pair had been speculated on for years, and in an unearthed video, that can be seen below, William seems to give indication to this. The clip was filmed all the way back in 2017 and features William and Harry sitting with William's wife, Kate for Talking Heads where they discussed their bond and their mother's death.

WATCH: Prince William makes cheeky comment about his relationship with Harry

Loading the player...

As seen in the video above, despite William's joke, both he and Harry were able to laugh about the moment.

Although the brotherly bond between the duo appears to be fractured at the moment, William was said to have expressed sadness over the book and Harry's subsequent media appearances.

In the book, the Duke of Sussex has shared details of a physical fight between him and William, and claims that the Prince of Wales was sceptical of his relationship with Meghan Markle from the beginning.

The royal brothers have a strained relationship

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday, The Sunday Times' Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah said: "[William] is devastated. The quote I used yesterday was 'he's burning inside'. That is how he's feeling. He's chosen not to go toe-to-toe with his brother and not retaliate, it's not what he does."

HELLO! speaks all things Spare

She added: "He's devastated that so much personal stuff has come out, particularly given my understanding of what he knows about his brother, his experiences with his brother, how he looked after him.

MORE ON SPARE: Prince William responds to royal well-wisher's comment amid Prince Harry's book release

REVELATION: Prince Harry confesses to smoking weed after US move

"But I think that he feels very strongly that it's just not right to come out and go 'No, this didn't happen, that happened in a different way'. That's not how he rolls."

Harry's appearance on CBS' 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper, he revealed that he is currently not speaking with William and that it had been "a while" since he last spoke to his brother and father, King Charles.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.