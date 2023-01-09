Prince Harry reveals the last time he spoke to Prince William and King Charles The Duke of Sussex hasn't maintained much contact

Prince Harry opened up in his interview with 60 Minutes about his current relationship with the royal family, particularly his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

After making public more of the details of the fallout between the family members since his decision to step back as a full-time royal, he clarified that they don't keep in touch much.

Host Anderson Cooper asked Harry: "Do you speak to William now? Do you text?" to which he responded in the negative.

"Currently, no. But I look forward to… I look forward to us being able to find peace," he said, and Anderson pressed on how much time it had been, to which Harry added that it had been "a while."

When he was asked whether he spoke to his father, he replied: "We haven't spoken for quite a while. No, not recently."

He also explained that he didn't see himself ever returning to being a full-time royal, but he did believe that the divide between them could be healed.

Harry revealed he didn't keep in touch much with William or Charles

"But at the heart of it, there is a family, without question. And I really look forward to having that family element back.

"I look forward to having a relationship with my brother. I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family."

Harry spoke also of the "pain" that existed in his relationship with his brother prior to the split, saying: "My brother and I love each other. I love him deeply. There has been a lot of pain between the two of us, especially the last six years.

The Prince got candid in his 60 Minutes interview

"None of anything that I've written, anything I've included is ever intended to hurt my family. But it does give a full picture of the situation as we were growing up, and also squashes this idea that somehow my wife was the one that destroyed the relationship between these two brothers."

