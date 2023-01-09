How Princess Kate has celebrated her birthday with Prince William The Princess of Wales turned 41 on Monday

The Princess of Wales celebrated her 41st birthday on Monday, with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla sharing a touching social media message to their daughter-in-law to mark the occasion.

Kate and her husband, Prince William, are expected to return to royal duties this week, but the pair are likely to have enjoyed some family time together with their three children on the Princess' special day.

While Kate has been spotted publicly on her birthday in previous years, she typically spends the day privately, and was reportedly treated to a tea party at home during lockdown on her 39th birthday in 2021.

And last year Kensington Palace shared three stunning portraits to mark the Princess' milestone 40th birthday.

Kate typically spends her birthday privately with family

King Charles greeted members of the public following a church service at St Lawrence, Castle Rising near the Sandringham estate on Sunday, but the monarch was not joined by other family members. In previous years, William and Kate have stepped out for the New Years' service.

The Waleses have spent their Christmas break at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, and attended the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham alongside the King, the Queen Consort and extended members of the royal family.

During the Christmas break, the family-of-five also enjoyed a trip to see Santa at Lapland UK and William even reportedly treated his wife to a thrilling date by taking an Aston Martin DBX707 for a weekend test drive.

Meanwhile, Kate's brother-in-law Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, is set to be released the day after her birthday, in which he has made a number of claims about his relationship with his sibling, Prince William, and how William and Kate have allegedly behaved towards Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.

