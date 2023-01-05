Princess Anne returns to royal duties after missing Christmas Day walkabout The Princess Royal was the first to return to work

The Princess Royal was the first member of the family to return to her public duties on Thursday.

Princess Anne, 72, attended the Oxford Farming Conference in person, where she gave an address in her role as Honorary President.

The late Queen's only daughter was pictured wearing a red skirt suit and a camel scarf as she was praised by attendees on Twitter.

It's the first time the Princess Royal has been seen since missing out on the Christmas Day walkabout with the rest of the royals. While her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, were among those present for the church service, Anne was unable to attend due to a cold.

HRH The Princess Royal ending the morning session talking about the need for us to make use of our knowledge and take farming into the future. F🌱 #OFC23 pic.twitter.com/jkvah0vjDu — Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (@RNAAuk) January 5, 2023

Princess Anne attended the Oxford Farming Conference

But once again, she was the hardest working royal in 2022 having carried out 214 engagements in total, pipping her brother, King Charles, to the post.

Anne's return to public duties comes as extracts from her nephew Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, were leaked. Among the claims from the Duke of Sussex is the description of a physical altercation with his brother, Prince William.

The book, which is due for release on 10 January, hit the shelves five days early in Spain. HELLO! was able to obtain a copy of the Spanish edition (En La Sombra - In The Shadow).

In the 557-page autobiography, Harry shares details about his fractured relationship with Charles and William, how he learned the news of his mother's death and his last ever conversation with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have both declined to comment on the book.

