Princess Kate visits Luton nursery for first solo outing of the year - live updates

The Princess of Wales has stepped out for her first solo engagement of the year and it's all to do with an issue close to her heart.

Kate is visiting Foxcubs Nursery in Luton, as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.

It comes after she and husband, Prince William, carried out joint engagements in Merseryside last week...

The mum-of-three, who has shown her maternal side through her 12 years as a royal, is meeting early childhood educators and parents to talk about the support the nursery provides them on a day-to-day basis as well as the long-term social and development of their child.

The Princess has long been an advocate for the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes and founded The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, which works to raise awareness of and promote collaborative action on early childhood to transform society for generations to come.

For her first solo outing of the year, Kate opted for a pop of colour with her outfit choice, wearing a two-piece knit by Gabriela Hearst and her trusty camel coat from Massimo Dutti.

Rated 'outstanding' by education watchdog Ofsted, Foxcubs Nursery is run by the Early Years Alliance, which offers 70 places for local children aged between two and five years old.

With a focus on learning through play, the centre offers places to families eligible for free childcare and early education and encourages parents to become involved in the life of the nursery.

The Princess took the time to chat to the nursery children and got involved in with some of the arts and crafts activities. There were plenty of giggles from the royal and the youngsters as she helped them to make face masks.

Kate was a good sport as she held up the elaborately decorated bunny mask to her face, provoking laughter from the little ones.

