Nicole Scherzinger is gorgeous as she wows in skinny jeans and cowboy boots

Nicole Scherzinger has always wowed us with her incredible outfits whenever she's on screen or at an awards show, but she proved recently that her casual looks were just as good.

During the week, the Pussycat Dolls singer spent a day with Best Buddies, a charity that support people with development or learning difficulties get along in the real world, whether that be through professional advice or creating friendships. Nicole shared a series of photos from events as she hung out with people who the charity had helped.

She looked absolutely gorgeous in a stunning ensemble that consisted of a pair of skinny jeans, rainbow-colored jumper and cowboy boots, alongside a cowboy hat.

The photos all showed Nicole with a beaming face as she partook in activities with attendees present, culminating in them all performing a small dance routine to Kesha's iconic Tik Tok.

She captioned the post: "Love spending time with my friends at @bestbuddies. Pizza, bowling and good laughs = good times!"

Nicole spent a day with Best Buddies

Her followers applauded her for her show of support to the charity, as one commented: "Love this! As a special education teacher, there is nothing better than seeing the smiles on everyone's face!"

A second added: "Love this so much - thank you @nicolescherzinger for your new friendship and for your advocacy for our buds," while a third shared: "Making a difference to people's lives & all so positive & happy."

We loved Nicole's casual style, but she's always able to impress with her glamorous ensembles, including last month when she shimmied in a stunning backless gown.

For the playful moment, Nicole glittered in the gown that featured a gold sequin-clad exterior, long sleeves, a floor-length train and a striking backless detail.

Fans praised the star for her kindness

A pair of coordinating platform gold heels quite literally elevated The Masked Singer star's look which exuded Hollywood glamour.

Nicole wore her cascading raven hair down loose and tied partially back in a princess-style half-up-half-down 'do. A dramatic side-swept fold of hair shaped her beautified face, which boasted a rich beauty blend.

A flawless complexion, a defined brow, bronzed contouring, a nude lip and a flutter of thick mascara accentuated the star's naturally striking facial features.

