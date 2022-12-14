Nicole Scherzinger shares rare glimpse of home cinema as she enjoys special family time The Pussycat Dolls star is in a festive mood!

Nicole Scherzinger is a great lover of Christmas, and as she got into the festive spirit, she invited some family and close friends over to her LA mansion.

VIDEO: Nicole Scherzinger shimmies in seriously beautiful backless dress

The group filmed a fun video inside her home cinema, which fans very rarely get to see inside, and it looked incredible. The narrow room featured two large sofas and two large armchairs that were just perfect for sprawling across when watching a movie, and Nicole's youngest companion brought the remote with her so the group could tune into a Christmas flick.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger gives a tour of $5million mansion

Loading the player...

The singer had an appropriate song choice for the clip, with Mariah Carey's iconic All I Want for Christmas Is You, and she even attempted to hit one of the song's high notes.

WOW: Nicole Scherzinger showcases sensational figure in high-cut revealing swimsuit

READ: Nicole Scherzinger's boyfriend shares shock and heartbreak with fans

"What's your favorite Christmas movie to watch?" she playfully asked fans, adding a Christmas tree emoji to the post.

Many fans didn't pay much attention to her question, instead focusing on the beautiful room, with one enthusing: "Literally my favorite room on the planet."

A second agreed: "Can I come over & join in? Looks so cozy and fun!" and a third posted: "Even better when you have your own movie theatre."

Nicole got ready for a Christmas flick

But some were far from impressed with the short clip, with some concerned about the dog that one of Nicole's friends carried.

"Poor doggo," lamented one, while another wrote: "Is the dog ok?"

SEE: Nicole Scherzinger looks bold and beautiful in elegant velvet mini dress

WOW: Nicole Scherzinger highlights curves in pastel plunging pantsuit for TV appearance

Earlier this year, the singer gave Cribs a small tour of her LA mansion – which is reportedly worth $5million.

The tour started in her expansive kitchen which featured a granite dining table with white chairs by the side, and two large lamps to add a romantic ambience when she dines with boyfriend Thom Evans.

The star lives in an impressive home

Nicole then shared a peek inside her wardrobes, and she had enough shoes and bags to last her a lifetime, and we noticed at one point her footwear had been arranged to show the colors of a rainbow.

PHOTOS: Nicole Scherzinger serves up Hollywood glamour in sweeping ballgown

VIDEO: Nicole Scherzinger looks flawless in sportswear as she tackles intense workout

The singer is a fitness fanatic, so it made a lot of sense for the star to have an indoor pool overlooking the LA skyline, but she also had an incredibly unique feature in the room.

Hanging over the pool was a small rope swing, allowing the star to get a better look at the cityscape that stretched out in front of her room.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.