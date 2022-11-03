Nicole Scherzinger looks bold and beautiful in elegant velvet mini dress The Masked Singer US star looked totally fierce

It looks could kill, Nicole Scherzinger’s sartorial prowess would have us floored.

The former Pussycat Dolls hitmaker served up a seriously stunning look on Wednesday, rocking an edgy velvet mini-dress adorned with opulent checkerboard mesh detailing. Featuring a romantic ruched bodice, structured 70s-inspired shoulders and a sweetheart neckline, the 44-year-old star beguiled in her plush micro dress.

Nicole teamed her eveningwear with sheer tights and pointed-toe stilettos. She accessorised with an ultra-chic clutch bag elevated with silver hardware.

We couldn’t get enough of Nicole’s super sleek high ponytail that cascaded past her shoulders. The songstress completed her beauty glow with metallic bronze eyeshadow, fluttery lashes and honey-hued bronzer.

Nicole looked fierce and fabulous in the all-black getup

Another clip pictured the stylish star rocking a pair of futuristic black sunglasses to finésse her monochrome array. "They say looks can kill and I might try…swipe to see me on my vigilante ish," Nicole captioned her post, thanking her glam team below.

Fans we're left awe-struck by Nicole’s devilish look, flooding the comments section with flame and heart emojis. "The power in that hair flip!” wrote a fan, as another shared: "ITS SCREAMING FIERCE, BOLD, READY FOR ANYTHING."

"Love this look! You look fabulous,” added another fan, while a fourth quipped: "Slay."

The Masked Singer star tends to go all out when it comes to occasion dressing. Just last week, the star shimmied into the spotlight as a guest on the Jennifer Hudson show wearing a pastel pink pantsuit.

Nicole rocked a pink look on the Jennifer Hudson show

The flirty, feminine ensemble featured a sleeveless cut and a plunging neckline with tapered legs that fit her like a glove, while a statement wrap detail on the waist cinched in her svelte silhouette.

Not only did it show off her incredible physique, but it also contrasted nicely against her jet-black locks and nude make-up, and she further accessorized with hoop earrings.

