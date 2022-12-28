Nicole Scherzinger takes the plunge in a white swimsuit – watch video The Pussycat Dolls singer is having a ball

Nicole Scherzinger is having the time of her life during the holidays, being able to spend a few days at home with family in Hawaii.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger shares rare glimpse of home cinema as she enjoys special family time

The singer shared a peek at her jaw-dropping trip, recently donning a figure-hugging white bikini for a daring waterside plunge you cannot miss. Check it out in the video below!

VIDEO: Nicole Scherzinger goes for daring swim in a white bikini

Loading the player...

She was inundated with a barrage of messages from her followers who were simply wowed, as one wrote: "Hawaii is like a world of Pandora!!! My dream destination. So beautiful and enchanting!!!"

Another commented: "OMG SIS, this is so cool! You are really the queen of the ocean," while a third gushed: "I'm speechless Nicole, that is such a sight."

TRENDING NOW: ABC’s David Muir’s tribute to Diane Sawyer has friends saying the same thing

The former Pussycat Dolls singer is loving the days she's been spending in her home state, with her family all around her for the holidays.

In fact, she's been sharing several snippets of their celebrations, including one that came just the day after Christmas showcasing a peek at one of their traditions.

Nicole spent her days exploring the waters of Hawaii

Nicole was joined in a pair of snaps by her sister Keala as they both sported a combination of ugly Christmas sweaters with leg-baring denim bottoms.

While Keala paired her Santa Baby red sweater with cut-off shorts, Nicole opted for a fuzzy Xmas sloth fit alongside a denim mini-skirt.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger shimmies in seriously beautiful backless dress

ALSO POPULAR: Prince George's Christmas painting sparks passionate debate among fans

"Happy Slothmas! Ready for that ohana Ugly Sweater Christmas Party!" she captioned her photographs, and fans instantly began showing their love.

Many simply commented heart and flame emojis, including her partner Thom Evans, while another fawned over them with: "You girls are so gorgeous! Happy Christmas xxxx"

The singer is getting some family time in while on holiday

A third said: "These sweaters are schamazing, not ugly," while one opted to wish them with a traditional Hawaiian greeting for the season, writing: "Mele Kalikimaka to you and yours."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.