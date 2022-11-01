Nicole Scherzinger highlights curves in pastel plunging pantsuit for TV appearance The Masked Singer judge looks so good!

Nicole Scherzinger's fashion statements often span far and wide, and while she loves going for the vivacious, it's her simpler moments that often make the big impact.

Such was the case for the singer's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, for which she kept her look minimal but adorable.

She opted for a pastel pink pantsuit featuring a sleeveless cut and a plunging neckline with tapered legs that fit her like a glove and sporting a wrap detail on the waist.

Not only did it show off her incredible physique, but it also contrasted nicely against her jet black locks and nude make-up, and she further accessorized with hoop earrings.

In first look images shared ahead of the show with HELLO!, Nicole and Jennifer were seen having a blast, as the talk show host contrasted the former in a colorful striped mini dress.

The singer brought more of her signature flair on social media to her Halloween costume, using it as an opportunity to also pay tribute to another occasion at the same time.

Nicole appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show (image credits: Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

She sported intricate and colorful skull make-up with large flowers in her hair and a sheer black flamenco dress for a Día de los Muertos-inspired look.

Nicole sported hands together in prayer for a few photos, while also showing off the dress while kicking her leg high in others.

"Happy (early) Día de los Muertos! In honor, prayer and celebration of our loved ones that have passed before us. May their spirit continue to live on," she captioned her post.

Many of her friends and fans raved over the shots, with Paris Hilton dropping a heart emoji and the official The Masked Singer account leaving flames, as did many of her other followers.

The singer paid homage to Día de los Muertos on Halloween

"I'm in love with everything about this look," one fan wrote, while another commented: "So cool sis! Whoever did your makeup… on point."

A third said: "Gorgeous, stunning and beautiful like always!" while a fourth added: "Looks amazingggg with the headband and outfit!"

