Nicole Scherzinger certainly knows how to start off the week with a shock to the system, as evidenced by her latest photos.

The singer shared pictures of herself in an ice bath, fighting through a frigid 37 degree environment in a swimsuit that, in turn, brought the heat.

She wore a chocolate brown high-cut one-piece swimsuit with a keyhole cut-out and backless detail, plus a halter top silhouette that emphasized her incredible figure.

Nicole wore her hair tied up in a bun along with a pair of sunglasses as she reclined in her bath while also dancing around in it for a few shots.

Of course, it was evident that she took the opportunity to "chill out" while on the balcony of her spectacular Los Angeles home, featuring a breathtaking view of the valley below.

It definitely wasn't a comfortable experience, though, as she captioned her set: "Monday Mood. Ice bath at 37 degrees Fahrenheit for 6 minutes. No pain. No gain. #focused #mondaymotivation."

Nicole certainly brought the heat in her ice bath wearing a one-piece swimsuit

Many fans reacted to her with flame and heart emojis galore as one even wrote: "Are you even… real?" while another said: "You are such a warrior goddess."

A third commented: "You are stunning," while a fourth added: "Stunning and gorgeous as always!!! I just loveeee it."

Bringing bold looks to social media is not something the former Pussycat Dolls performer is a stranger to, turning heads with a sensational outfit earlier in the month.

Nicole served up a seriously stunning look, rocking an edgy velvet mini-dress adorned with opulent checkerboard mesh detailing.

The singer previously made an impression in a black velvet mini dress

Featuring a romantic ruched bodice, structured 70s-inspired shoulders and a sweetheart neckline, the 44-year-old star beguiled in her plush micro dress.

Another clip pictured the stylish star rocking a pair of futuristic black sunglasses to finésse her monochrome array. "They say looks can kill and I might try…swipe to see me on my vigilante ish," Nicole captioned her post, thanking her glam team below.

