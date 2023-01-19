Why Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's attendance at King Charles's coronation is unexpected The Monaco royals have confirmed their presence

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco were among the very first high-profile guests to confirm their attendance at King Charles's coronation in May.

The royal couple will be among the esteemed congregation at the ceremony, which will take place on 6 May in Westminster Abbey.

Speaking to People this week, Albert said: "I'm certain that it's going to be an incredible ceremony and a very moving one.

"I'm certain His Majesty will add his own 'personal touches' to the ceremonies," he added. "But what those will be, I'm sure I don't know."

Confirming that he and his wife will "will definitely go" to the coronation, Prince Albert confessed he didn't currently know if they will be joined by their eight-year-old twins, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

"I don't know what arrangements they'll provide for other members of the family," Albert said. "And the children, I think, [they] may be a little young for these types of ceremonies. But we'll see.

"You know I don't know how many coronations of an English monarch I'll see in my lifetime, so we'll try to take advantage of that," he added.

In fact, it is little Prince Jacques who should have been issued with the invitation.

In keeping with a long-standing tradition, no European sovereigns attend coronations and are instead represented by the crown prince or princess. It is thought this is to ensure all attention is on the new monarch.

Of course, Albert is not technically a king. He may be the scion of the oldest dynasty in Europe – but he is titled Prince.

The reason for this stems from the fact Monaco is a principality. Monaco has always been a tiny nation, and, for protection in the past, allied itself big powerful countries - namely kingdoms, or a nation ruled by a king or queen.

So, Monaco's rulers styled themselves as prince and princess and that, by definition, made the nation a principality, or one ruled by prince or princess.

