Princess Eugenie makes rare appearance as she teases exciting new project

Princess Eugenie has been hard at work this week. Having opened the Britton Centre at Wilson's School in Sutton last week, the royal has now been seen at the World Economic Forum (commonly known as Davos).

In a video, shared on Reuters IMPACT's Instagram page, the mum-of-one was seen in a behind-the-scenes video as she filmed a chat with Arctic Humanity at Risk Basecamp, a non-profit organisation to highlight the devastating impact that climate change is having on the Arctic.

"Sneak peek of an upcoming series with @arctic.basecamp. Filming at #Davos with HRH @princesseugenie and our amazing hosts @axelthrelfall & @gail.whiteman," the caption read. "It's been great to team up with @arctic.basecamp for this great project… more coming soon!! #davos2023 #wef2023 #climatechange #oceansimpact #arcticclimate #savethearctic."

Eugenie does not carry out royal duties of her own, but she works with many charities and talks about important causes on social media.

She has been very vocal about the fight against ocean plastic pollution and in 2021, the royal was appointed an ambassador for Blue Marine Foundation.

Following in the footsteps of her uncle King Charles and cousin Prince William, she co-authored a piece for Spears' November 2021 issue in which she hailed the ocean as "the best natural solution we have to climate change on the planet".

Then to celebrate World Environment Day in 2021, Eugenie uploaded a sweet snap of her son August and remarked: "Thank you world for giving us such a beautiful place to live. "To mark this day I wanted to share some photos over the years (and more recent ones) that remind me how amazing our environment is and how we must always protect it."

