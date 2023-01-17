Princess Eugenie's low-key outing after Christmas break revealed Princess Eugenie spent the festive period at Sandringham with the royals

Princess Eugenie might not carry out official royal duties, but she does occasionally take part in public engagements.

The mum-of-one, 31, who has a full-time role as a director at Hauser & Wirth art gallery, opened the Britton Centre at Wilson's School in Sutton last week.

A post on the state boys' grammar school's website read: "We were delighted to celebrate the Grand Opening of our new music and sports facilities in the Britton Centre on Tuesday, in the presence of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie. It was fitting to welcome a direct descendant of King James I, who gave permission for Edward Wilson to found our school in 1615, on this most special occasion."

Photographs shared by the school showed Princess Eugenie, who wore a teal coat over a tweed and black dress, unveiling a plaque and signing a visitor's book.

Eugenie featured in Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries

Eugenie isn't the only royal to have visited Wilson's School in recent years – her uncle, the Earl of Wessex, celebrated its 400th anniversary in 2015.

Her engagement, which took place on Tuesday 10 January, coincided with the release of her cousin Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.

Harry details his close bond with Eugenie in his book, including how she was one of the first members of his family to meet his then girlfriend, Meghan Markle, in 2016.

Eugenie has remained close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since their decision to step back from royal duties, and even visited Harry in California last year.

The Duke and Duchess of York's youngest daughter married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, and the couple welcomed their son, August, in February 2021.

Eugenie and Jack attended church with the royals on Christmas Day

Meanwhile, Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice, was spotted at the World Economic Forum (commonly known as Davos) in Switzerland.

Both Beatrice and Eugenie and their families spent Christmas at Sandringham with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

