Princess Eugenie shares how we can all be kinder to the ocean The royal is an ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation

Our Kindness Digital Issue celebrates the goodness of public figures around the world and the importance of being kind to yourself and others. But one focus is also on being kind to the planet and the environment.

READ: 5 ways to be kinder to the planet

The ocean is key to sustaining life on Earth and being kinder to our seas and marine life is something that Princess Eugenie is particularly passionate about. The royal has been very vocal about the fight against ocean plastic pollution and earlier this year she was appointed an ambassador for Blue Marine Foundation.

See the full kind list here

In honour of our Kindness Digital Issue, Princess Eugenie shares her top tips for being kinder to the ocean.

Volunteer

There are so many fantastic local and international volunteering efforts across the globe, all playing a part in protecting the ocean. If you live by the coast, taking part in beach cleans is a great way to start making a positive impact.

READ: Lady Gaga's mother Cynthia Germanotta reveals how singer's experience with bullying inspired her kindness foundation

Reduce waste

It's estimated 100 million marine animals die from plastic waste each year. We can all make a difference if we try to reduce our use of single-use plastics - an easy change to make is using a refillable water bottle as opposed to plastic.

READ: Prince William 'genuinely passionate' to help young people

Listen and learn

The ocean helps to absorb the Earth's carbon and excess heat, providing a powerful natural solution to the effects of climate change. There is a huge range of resources available through the Blue Marine Foundation, where you can learn more about the ocean and its place on Earth, theseawebreathe.com.

Respect habitats

If you are exploring a marine environment, remember to be considerate, and treat any plants or creatures you come across with care.

READ: This anecdote about the Duchess of Cornwall shows just how kind she is

Shop sensibly

Try to shop locally and sustainably when you can. If you are purchasing seafood, you can check the label to see if it has been sustainably sourced.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.