Princess Eugenie shares new picture of baby August to celebrate special occasion

Princess Eugenie has shared a sweet new picture of son August to celebrate World Environment Day.

The Princess posted a series of pictures of the natural world taken over the years, including a recent snap of her and August walking through the woods.

The baby was tucked up warm in Eugenie's beloved Artipoppe Yin Yang baby carrier.

New mum Eugenie wears leggings and a pair of white comfy trainers, along with a blue winter jacket.

"Thank you world for giving us such a beautiful place to live," the 31-year-old captioned the post. "To mark this day I wanted to share some photos over the years (and more recent ones) that remind me how amazing our environment is and how we must always protect it."

One snap showed the Princess paddleboarding, while another was of elephants taken during a safari trip.

Eugenie wrapped up warm with her son

Eugenie and husband Jack's royal baby arrived on Tuesday 9 February , titled August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The name announcement was shared on the Princess' Instagram page on 20th February 2021, 11 days after the birth and the day after the Duke of York's 61st birthday.

The new parents looked over the moon in photographs they shared of themselves with baby August.

Other snaps showed her being active

Princess Eugenie wrote: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express.

"We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣ By our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

The couple chose the name August after Queen Victoria’s consort Prince Albert, who had Augustus as a middle name. Prince Albert is August’s great-great-great-great-great-grandfather.

