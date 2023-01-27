5 Princess Diana photos that reveal just how similar she was to her mother The former Princess of Wales and her mother Frances Shand Kydd shared the same sense of style

Princess Diana is renowned worldwide for her stunning beauty and graceful appearance, even 25 years after her tragic death.

While many might argue her looks were incomparable, as a recent portrait shared on Instagram by Diana's brother Charles Spencer revealed, one person whose appearance was very similar to Diana's was her mother, Frances Shand Kydd.

Over the years the former Princess of Wales and her mother were photographed together on many an occasion. Now here at HELLO!, we have compiled a selection of photos in which the two's likeness is obvious for all to see.

Windsor Polo Match

Photographed with the future Prince of Wales during the Cartier International Polo Day in 1989, the similarity of Frances and Diana's profiles is incredibly clear to see here. This connection between the two's appearance is amplified by the similar sunglasses both women were wearing. Diana's beautiful Catherine Walker light-blue dress also coordinated so well with her mother's polka dot attire that it feels like the two women must have decided on them together.

Viscount Althorp's wedding

Pictured here at St Mary's Church, Great Brighton at the marriage of Earl Spencer (then Viscount Althorp) and Victoria Lockwood in September 1989, Diana and Frances' pose brought out their similarities. While the two women decided to wear quite different outfits for the occasion, Lady Frances' blue dress highlighted the pair's identical eyes.

Wedding Rehearsal

Taken earlier that month during the wedding rehearsal, this photograph shows how Diana and her mother shared each other's taste in more laid back attire too. Both women opted for long and lightly pleated skirts and once again chose clothing in complimentary shades of blue. Again, the similarity in their profiles is noticeable here, as is the fact they shared the same slightly curled hair.

British Virgin Islands Holiday

This photograph of Princess Diana with her mother enjoying a relaxing family holiday in the British Virgin Islands in 1990 shows just how stylish both Diana and her mother were. And while Diana's Jantzen leopard print swimsuit and matching skirt were very different from her mother's strapless and striped choice, this photo still shows how similar the two's figures and faces were.

Wimbledon Tennis Final

Frances and Diana attended the final of the Gentlemen's Singles at Wimbledon in 1993, and this lovely photo of the two of them having a laugh together reveals that they not only shared their smile but also their sense of humour. Again the mother and daughter duo's similar wavy hair is evident, as is their taste in similar fashion – this time with regards to their jewellery.

