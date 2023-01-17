10 photos that show Princess Kate's bond with the Countess of Wessex The Princess of Wales and the Countess of Wessex are related through marriage

The Princess of Wales is known for sharing a close bond with her royal in-laws, from Queen Consort Camilla to Zara Tindall.

Since tying the knot to Prince William in 2011, Kate has undeniably developed a lovely relationship with several other family members, including the Countess of Wessex.

WATCH: Kate Middleton looks glamorous at Trooping the Colour

The pair have been pictured together on various occasions over the years. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at some of our favourite pictures of the two royals together…

Royal Ascot

Kate and the Countess of Wessex's close relationship was clear as day when they attended Royal Ascot together in 2017. Here they are pictured shortly after Sophie tumbled into the carriage at Royal Ascot, and almost fell on Kate.

Trooping the Colour

In 2011, newlywed Kate was seen chatting to Sophie on the balcony as they watched the RAF flypast together. The pair certainly looked engrossed in conversation whilst Prince William watched from behind.

Commonwealth Fashion Exchange

The two royal style icons joined forces in 2018 to host the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange at Buckingham Palace. The pair mingled with the likes of Dame Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful, Stella McCartney, Anya Hindmarch and supermodels Naomi Campbell and Adwoa Aboah.

Zoom Call

During one of the lockdowns, the royals teamed up to make a sweet video call to some deserving nurses. The pair looked lovely as ever whilst they happily chatted to nurses in Sierra Leone, Australia, India, Malawi, the Bahamas, and British Army nurses in Cyprus.

Wimbledon

Back in 2016, tennis fan Kate joined Sophie at the women's finals at Wimbledon. The pair appeared to be in great spirits as they watched Serena Williams win her 22nd Grand Slam title at Wimbledon against her sister Venus Williams.

Princess Eugenie's wedding

Sophie looked pretty amused when she saw Kate's dress blow up in the wind following Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank. The royals, who gathered in Windsor, appeared to be in great spirits despite the heavy gust of wind and gales.

London Paralympics

Both Kate and Sophie burst into fits of giggles as they watched the rowing action during the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

Commonwealth Day service

In March 2020, the two ladies stopped for a moment and warmly greeted each other inside Westminster Abbey. They were joined by their husbands and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Together At Christmas carol service

Back in December 2021, Princess Kate was joined members of the royal family as she hosted a special Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. For the service, the royal was seated alongside her husband Prince William and Sophie – no doubt for moral support as the carol service was hosted and spearheaded by the Princess.

The Order of The Garter service

Kate and Sophie shared a giggle or two as they caught up at the Order of the Garter service in June 2022. The royal ladies even wore similar-style dresses in spring hues.

