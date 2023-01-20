Charles Spencer shares stunning portrait of Princess Diana's mother – and they're identical Portrait reveals Diana clearly took after her mother

Charles Spencer has shared a stunning portrait of his and Princess Diana's mother on Instagram, and the family resemblance is clear to see.

With her expertly coiffured wavy golden hair, bright blue eyes and gentle smile, the portrait of Frances Spencer shows just how much the late Princess of Wales took after her mother.

Along with his photograph of the painting, Charles captioned the post with some information about where it lives in the Althorp estate.

"Portrait of my mother, which stands in Althorp’s Library," he said, before adding that the portrait is also: "Surrounded by pictures of 4 of her children. (The other - her son, John - died on the day he was born.)".

The ninth Earl Spencer shared the photograph to commemorate his mother's birthday, and provided some interesting additional royal history which surrounded the occasion of her birth.

Charles shared the photo on Friday

"My mother was born 87 years ago today, in Park House, Sandringham," Charles began. "On that very same day - 20 January 1936 - a few hundred yards away, in Sandringham House, King George V died.

"My mother died in 2004, when 68. Too young," he added emotionally, ending the potted family history post.

Charles' followers on Instagram were quick to see the resemblance of the portrait to Frances' fourth child and youngest daughter, Diana.

"It's plain to see where Diana's beauty came from," wrote one individual.

Diana's resemblance to her mother is striking

"Diana's eyes!" another said.

Commenters were also keen to share their sympathy with the Earl: "What an incredibly pretty portrait. May her soul rest in eternal peace," penned one.

While Diana's younger brother has remained quiet on social media regarding the issues which have come from the publication of his nephew Prince Harry's autobiography, he evidently remains interested in sharing insights into his family life and history.

Earlier in January he shared another old family picture – this time a photograph – of his and Diana's grandfather, great-aunt and great-uncle.

