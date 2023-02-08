Mike Tindall divides fans with latest social media post The former I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here contestant is married to Zara Tindall…

Mike Tindall is no stranger to a candid update alongside his beautiful wife Zara but on Monday, he had a different post for his followers - and they were divided.

The I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here contestant, 44, shared his "team of the week" for the Rugby Six Nations and fans were certainly quick to reply.

"No Hugo??" One fan commented. A second added: "Where is Negri, he was absolutely immense." A third penned: "Ok but where’s Capuozzo?"

Mike shared his team on Instagram

The update came just after the doting dad was spotted out in Mayfair last week for the Legends of Rugby Awards shortly after arriving home from a long stint Down Under with Zara.

During the evening, Mike chatted exclusively to HELLO! whilst walking the red carpet. In the conversation, the star revealed whether he and Zara would relocate to Australia after their idyllic trip.

He said: "Never say never but it’s not on the cards, people try to say that we almost did, but we never almost did. It's never been an actual thing where we’ve looked for a house or anything.

Mike was spotted at the Legends of Rugby Awards last week

"We love Australia a lot and we love the lifestyle, I think it's brilliant for kids but whether we could actually move there, we're not sure."

The star, who appeared in I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, at the end of last year stayed in Oz after his appearance on the show. He and Zara went on to delight fans with a string of updates from their adventures Down Under.

Mike opened up about his daughters

During the conversation, Mike also opened up about his beautiful daughters Mia, nine, and Lena, four and revealed just how much they are taking after their rugby star dad.

He said: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four, so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

