Mike Tindall goes head-to-head with mother-in-law Princess Anne

The Six Nations Championship kicked off at the weekend and former rugby star, Mike Tindall, was among the spectators in the crowd for England's first match against Scotland.

And Mike, who shares three children with wife Zara, wasn't the only royal connection at the game on Saturday.

The sportsman's mother-in-law, the Princess Royal, also watched the action from the stands at Twickenham stadium, alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence. And there's a bit of healthy competition going on between Mike and Princess Anne…

Sharing an Instagram Reel of his time in The Green Room, Mike wrote in the caption: "Well we are off and running with the 2023 6 nations at the @thegreenroomexperience Not a great day for the @englandrugby boys they will be kicking themselves about opportunities left out there. Fair play to @scotlandteam on how clinical they were and disruptive to some of England's fundamentals. #6nations #calcuttacup."

Princess Anne watched Scotland's win against England

Scotland won the match in a 29 – 23 thriller against England, and while Mike was there to cheer on Steve Borthwick's side, Princess Anne has long been a supporter of Scottish rugby, having been patron of the Scottish Rugby Union since 1986.

Mike's Instagram followers reacted to his reel, with one commenting: "Your MIL will be a happy lady. Love her." Another said: "Your mother in law would be chuffed! Lol."

A third added: "Your mum in law was delighted. What a try Scotland had couldn't believe what I was watching."

While Anne holds a number of sports patronages, her nephew, Prince William, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while his wife, Kate, was announced as patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League last year.

