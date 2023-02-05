Mike Tindall enjoys 'sneaky lunch' with 'jungle wife' Sue Cleaver – fans react The duo met on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Mike Tindall and Sue Cleaver formed a special bond during their time on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – and it seems their friendship has stood the test of time.

Much to the delight of fans, the duo reunited on Saturday for a special "sneaky lunch".

Taking to her Instagram, the Coronation Street star posted a joyous snap of the celeb duo beaming for the camera outside a lavish-looking restaurant. Sue, 59, looked lovely in a padded navy jacket, whilst doting dad-of-three, Mike, donned a stylish caramel-hued knitted cardigan.

"Gorgeous sneaky lunch with one of my husbands - sorry to my other ones, your time will come [heart emoji] #junglehusband #junglehubby @mike_tindall12 #imaceleb," Sue penned in her caption.

The duo appeared in high spirits

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the duo, with one writing: "Good to see you both staying in touch outside of the jungle. Everyone says they will, but they probably don't. It's a great picture," whilst a second remarked: "Lovely that you've remained friends."

"Awww cuteness," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Love your friendship, it's beautiful to see [it] blossom."

Mike and Sue in the I'm a Celeb jungle

Mike's sweet reunion with Sue comes after the rugby star shared a glimpse inside his future plans with wife, Zara Tindall. Chatting exclusively to HELLO! at the Legends of Rugby Awards, Mike confirmed that a potential move Down Under isn't on the cards.

He explained: "Never say never but it's not on the cards, people try to say that we almost did, but we never almost did. It's never been an actual thing where we’ve looked for a house or anything.

"We love Australia a lot and we love the lifestyle; I think it's brilliant for kids but whether we could actually move there, we're not sure."

Zara and Mike met in Sydney

Mike and Zara share three children together: daughters Mia, nine, and Lena, four, in addition to baby son Lucas, one. The happy couple first crossed paths in Sydney during the 2003 Rugby World Cup. And after a whirlwind romance, Mike popped the question in December 2010 after five years of dating.

As for their big day, the besotted couple tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in July 2011. They went on to hold their wedding reception at the late Queen's official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

