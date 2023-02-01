Mike Tindall reveals why he’d never do Strictly Come Dancing - and it’s all to do with Zara The former I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant chatted to HELLO!…

Mike Tindall made headlines when he revealed he was going into the I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here jungle last year and now the star has revealed why he’d never do Strictly Come Dancing.

The rugby star chatted to HELLO! and other journalists on Wednesday at the Legends of Rugby Awards at the Grovesnor House Hotel on Park Lane.

WATCH: Mike Tindall reunites with wife Zara following I'm a Celeb exit

Loading the player...

When asked if he’d ever strut his stuff in the Strictly ballroom, he replied: “I’d probably say no to Strictly, it’s a divorce reckoning [sic] isn’t it, you don’t want that - it’s not in my remit.”

READ: Mike Tindall in floods of tears - but it's not what you think

The star, who has just arrived home from his time away in Australia with his doting wife was all smiles at the event which saw him step out alongside the greatest names in rugby.

The pair delighted fans with a string of updates from their Aussie getaway which started just after Mike stole the hearts of the nation and appeared on I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

Mike was at the Legends of Rugby Awards

The fun night out comes after the former rugby star made a candid confession about fatherhood on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.

Revealing he and Zara won’t be welcoming any more children, he told listeners: "I literally was like 'Yep, snip, snip, snip' I've got a boy. I’m out. I'm out of here."

MORE: Zara Tindall and husband Mike can't hide they're 'very much in love'

LOOK: Zara and Mike Tindall look so loved-up in new photos after emotional interview

The couple share three children, their youngest, Lucas, was born in 2021 at their private home, while their daughter Lena came into the world in 2018 and their firstborn, Mia, made an arrival in 2014.

Mike also addressed welcoming a fourth child on his own Mike Drop podcast, explaining: "You know there's going to be no more children coming down the line," in a special episode with his wife Zara.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.