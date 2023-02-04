Exclusive: Mike Tindall reveals if he and Zara will move to Australia The former I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here contestant was in Mayfair on Wednesday…

It's safe to say the Australian lifestyle certainly agrees with Mike Tindall and his beautiful wife Zara, who just got back from holidaying Down Under, and how he has revealed whether he and his family would ever relocate permanently.

Mike shared the news on Wednesday when he chatted exclusively to HELLO! at the Legends of Rugby Awards, hosted at the ultra-glamorous Grovesnor House Hotel on Park Lane in Mayfair, London.

He said: "Never say never but it’s not on the cards, people try to say that we almost did, but we never almost did. It's never been an actual thing where we’ve looked for a house or anything.

The pair appear very happy in Oz

"We love Australia a lot and we love the lifestyle, I think it's brilliant for kids but whether we could actually move there, we're not sure."

The star, who appeared in I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, at the end of last year continued his stint in Australia after the show. He and Zara went on to delight fans with a string of updates from their adventures Down Under.

Despite enjoying his time on the programme, Mike revealed he isn't jumping at the chance to do more reality TV and in fact, completely ruled out ever starring on BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing.

Mike was at the Legends of Rugby Awards on Wednesday

He said: "I'd probably say no to Strictly," Jokingly, he added: "It's a divorce wrecker isn't it, you don’t want that - it’s not in my remit."

Mike shares his daughters, Mia, nine, Lena, four, and baby son Lucas, one, with his adoring wife and during the conversation, he revealed how his little girls are following in his footsteps.

Mike has two beautiful daughters

He revealed: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four, so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

