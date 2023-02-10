The Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'hire Ellen DeGeneres' Hollywood dealmaker' Harry and Meghan already have deals with Netflix and Spotify

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly hired a big-time Hollywood dealmaker who may help them to usher in their next era.

According to Page Six, the royal pair - who already have deals with Netflix and Spotify - were introduced to Adam Lilling, named one of Hollywood's top brokers in 2022, at Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi's recent wedding vow renewal ceremony - which you can see in the video below.

Adam is the founder of venture capitalist firm Plus Capital which also works with BetterUp, a non-profit for which Harry is the chief impact officer. He is a powerful middle man between companies and celebrity ambassadors, including Pachama with Ellen and Portia, and Vegamour with Nicole Kidman.

Adam is also friends with Matthew McConaughey and in 2022 was named one of the Top Dealmakers in Hollywood by The Hollywood Reporter. During that interview he shared that his favorite podcast of the year was Meghan's Spotify show, Archetypes.

HELLO! has contacted Archewell for comment.

Harry and Meghan's next move is under intense scrutiny after the success of their intimate and revealing Netflix docuseries - the Sussexes signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, and although the exact worth is unknown, it is reportedly around $100million.

The Telegraph recently reported that the couple will take on executive producer roles for forthcoming romantic comedies with the streaming giant, which will free them up to concentrate on their philanthropic work.

The Sussexes have been keeping a low-profile since the release of the Netflix series in December, and Prince Harry's revealing memoir, Spare, in January, although the pair were spotted among a star-studded guestlist at Ellen and Portia's vow renewal.

The couple now reside in Montecito, Santa Barbara, with their children, Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet.

