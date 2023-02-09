Why Prince Harry and Meghan won't make balcony appearance at King Charles's coronation The King's coronation takes place on 6 May

The royal family are expected to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the King's coronation at Westminster Abbey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's attendance at the ceremonial event is yet to be confirmed, with Prince Harry addressing the matter during his ITV interview with Tom Bradby, which aired earlier this year.

If Harry and Meghan do travel over to London from the US, it seems unlikely that the couple will make a balcony appearance, but there's a perfectly logical explanation for it.

While it's yet to be confirmed which members of the royal family will gather on the famous balcony, it's likely that it will only be senior working royals and their children, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

This would follow the precedent set at Trooping the Colour and Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee last year.

Only working royals appeared on the balcony at Trooping the Colour 2022

At the late Queen's birthday parade last June, she was also joined by her cousins, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Kent, and her daughter, the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

And when the late monarch made a surprise appearance following the Platinum Jubilee pageant, she was only joined by the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, as well as William and Kate, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Harry and Meghan kept a low-key profile at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, only appearing publicly at the service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral.

The Queen was only joined by Charles, Camilla, William and Kate and their children

If the Sussexes were to attend the coronation, they also have another special occasion to celebrate on the day.

The couple's eldest child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, will mark his fourth birthday on 6 May.

Last year, Harry and Meghan also celebrated another milestone occasion during the Platinum Jubilee – their daughter Lilibet's first birthday.

The family held a special tea party at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, as revealed in their Netflix docuseries, which aired in December.

