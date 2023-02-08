Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face deposition in defamation suit brought by Samantha Markle Samantha Markle is suing the Duchess of Sussex for "defamation and injurious falsehood"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be deposed as part of a US defamation case brought by Meghan's half-sister, it has been confirmed.

Samantha Markle is suing Meghan for "defamation and injurious falsehood" following the couple's high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, and says that "demonstrably false and malicious statements" were made about her by Meghan to a "worldwide audience".

The Duchess had previously filed a motion to stop depositions in the case from taking place, but it was dismissed by Florida judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell on Tuesday.

"Defendant Markle does not show that unusual circumstances justify the requested stay, or that prejudice or an undue burden will result if the court does not impose a stay," the documents, obtained by the PA news agency, stated.

"Defendant Markle does not satisfy the high standard required to stay discovery pending the resolution of a dispositive motion."

Meghan had filed a motion to stop depositions in the case

In their joint interview with US talk show host Oprah in March 2021, Harry and Meghan both spoke about their families, and Samantha said in a filing that their comments had subjected her to "humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale".

Samantha Markle’s original complaint, obtained by PA, alleged she was defamed by Meghan in the interview when the Duchess "falsely and maliciously" said that she was "an only child".

Meghan's defamatory comments were allegedly made during her interview with Oprah Photo: © Harpo/Joe Pugliese

"Plaintiff – who suffers from multiple sclerosis and is confined to a wheelchair – brings this action for defamation based on demonstrably false and malicious statements made by her half-sister to a worldwide audience, including roughly 50 million people in 17 countries who watched the Oprah Winfrey interview with the Defendant, Meghan Markle, and her husband, Prince Harry of England," the filing stated.

The planned depositions come following the Sussexes' recent Netflix series and the publication of Harry's memoir, Spare, in January, which has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book in the UK since records began.

Meghan once again addressed her relationship with her half-sister in their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, and revealed she hadn't seen Samantha, 58, in over a decade.

Reflecting on their last encounter, Meghan went on to say that their fleeting reunion lasted for just "a day and a half." In a candid confession, the mum-of-two claimed that she doesn't know Samantha's middle name or date of birth.

Despite their reported sibling rift, Meghan's estranged sister has painted a positive picture of their relationship. Back in 2017, the author of The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister, revealed: "She's lovely. She's very animated. Very charming. Very lively.

"No matter what, I don't believe that you can be a half-sister. Either you're sisters or you're not. In my heart and in reality, she's my sister and she's absolutely lovely."

