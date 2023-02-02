Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi host star-studded vow renewal alongside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kris Jenner, and more The former Ellen DeGeneres Show host was neighbors with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Love is in the air for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, again! Fifteen years after tying the knot, the pair have done it all over again. The longtime couple had a surprise wedding, a surprise to even Ellen herself, during Portia's star-studded birthday celebration.

They renewed their vows in the grandest of ways, and not only did Portia go all out and down memory lane by re-wearing her original wedding dress, but she got the one and only Kris Jenner to officiate the ceremony.

Ellen took to Instagram to share with fans the sweet news, posting a glimpse into their very special celebration. Among many of the celebrity attendees were Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who were formerly neighbors of the couple when they owned a home in Montecito.

It's the first time the royal couple are seen together following the release of Harry's memoir Spare. They have been laying low since the new year, though they did recently open up about their upcoming plans ahead of King Charles' coronation in May.

The video sees Portia nervously waiting in her stunning gown, a backless Zac Posen design with a voluminous sheer skirt, holding a bouquet of white roses as none other than Brandi Carlile performed a song.

As she walks among their guests – the celebration took place in their brand new home no less – the camera catches a visibly shocked Ellen, left mouth agape with no words the moment she sees her wife.

Ellen was left speechless by her wife's moving surprise

Still in disbelief, she then, slowly, walks to stand in front of Portia as Kris prepares to host their second nuptials. "Welcome to Portia's birthday party," she says, adding: "And to the newest homes of one of my favorite couples, two of my BFFs, and the record holders for the most homes ever purchased in one city, ever, literally."

She further said: "These two are couple goals who continue to amaze me with how cute they are together. A match made in heaven, two peas in a pod. Their love and commitment to one another is amazing.

For Portia's birthday, Ellen posted on Instagram: "Happy birthday, Portia. Thank God for you."

During her renewed vow to Ellen, Portia said: "When I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, apart from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you are the most important thing in the world to me, in front of our family and friends."

"I was thinking about my life," she said reflecting on her accomplishments through the years, adding: "And it just all kept leading back to you, and I thought what a greater accomplishment can I ever, ever, ever have in my life than being loved by someone who is so magnificent, by someone as incredible as you."

