Queen Margrethe shares heartache in moving Instagram post It follows a rift in the Danish royal family

Queen Margrethe has shared a moving personal message on the Danish royal family's social media accounts.

The monarch – who made the controversial decision to remove HRH titles from four of her grandchildren at the start of the year – penned a poignant note on Tuesday in acknowledgement of recent tragic events.

She wrote: "I am deeply affected by the devastation following the earthquake centered in Türkiye, which struck yesterday, and which has caused profound suffering in both Türkiye and Syria.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved and wishes for a fast recovery to those injured. I extend my most sincere condolences and sympathy to those afflicted."

The Danish queen, 82, simply signed her tribute, "Margrethe R."

It comes as Margrethe's grandchildren, the children of her younger son Prince Joachim, adjust to life with new titles. Following the broadcasting of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's incendiary Netflix docuseries, and the release of Harry's no-holes-barred autobiography, Spare, Margrethe's decision showed familial strife isn't just limited to UK royals.

Margrethe's title-stripping decree was enacted on 1 January, when Felix, 20, and 19-year-old Nikolai – Joachim's sons with first wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg – and Henrik, 13, and 11-year-old Athena – his children with wife Princess Marie – stopped carrying the title His or Her Royal Highness and that of Prince or Princess.

Instead, they are now styled Count or Countess of Monpezat.

Margrethe’s decision, which was announced in September, came as a surprise not only to royal watchers but to the Queen's family, with both Joachim and Alexandra releasing emotive statements in response.

Queen Margrethe later issued a heartfelt public apology, explaining that she felt it was in the best interests of the monarchy for only the children of direct heirs to the throne to have titles, calling it a "necessary" adjustment.

However, she also added: "As a mother and grandmother I have underestimated how much my youngest son and his family feel.

"This makes a big impression, and I'm sorry for that. No one should doubt that my children, in-laws and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I hope now we as a family can find peace to get through this situation ourselves."

