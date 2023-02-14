The Queen Consort has been forced to pull out of her public engagement this week after testing positive for Covid.

Camilla, 75, had been due to make a number of appearances across the country but those events have now had to be postponed in light of her diagnosis.

WATCH: Camilla to miss events in West Midlands after contracting 'seasonal illness'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Camilla to miss events in West Midlands after contracting 'seasonal illness'

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus.

"With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them."

However, the announcement sparked some confusion amongst royal fans.

ROYALS: Family heartbreak for Queen Margrethe as she prepares for major surgery

DISCOVER: Why Queen Consort Camilla might soon get a different title

The Palace initially shared a statement saying that Camilla had to cancel Tuesday's day of engagements after coming down with a "seasonal illness", adding that she hoped to well enough for her engagements on Wednesday and Thursday.

Just a few hours later came the second announcement confirming she had Covid.

Some fans were surprised by the update and questioned why the palace had not waited until her diagnosis was confirmed before releasing a statement.

But others rallied around the royal, with one stating: "Could it be that they thought she had a cold and until they had taken a test, it wasn't thought to be COVID ? Just a thought."

DON'T MISS: Inside the exclusive school in Wales loved by European royals

READ: King Charles makes candid confession about food!

A second added: "Cough, cold, sniffles, high temperature. Symptoms of seasonal illness…also symptoms of covid. However, I'm guessing she hadn't tested for covid when the first release went out, and she had to cancel today's appointments. Likely did think it was a winter cold!"

Camilla was last seen on Thursday when she visited Storm Family Centre, a charity supporting domestic abuse survivors in south London, an experience she described as a privilege and honour.

The Queen Consort was handed a note by eight-year-old Charlotte-Rose Hickson, who has requested a playdate with the Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter, Princess Charlotte.

DISCOVER: Queen Camilla baffled by surprising moment during official visit

TRENDING: Inside Charles Spencer's relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry

Charlotte said afterwards: "[The Queen Consort] said she would give my note to Charlotte, I'm hoping she'll agree, you never know, and I think I'll go to her house."

LISTEN: What the royal family get up to before balcony appearances at Buckingham Palace

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.