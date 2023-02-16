King Charles comes face-to-face with anti-monarchy protestors in Milton Keynes Protestors from the anti-monarchy group Republic held up posters

King Charles was greeted by huge cheers as he arrived in Milton Keynes on Thursday, despite coming face-to-face with a group of anti-monarchy protestors.

Around 20 protestors from the anti-monarchy group Republic held up huge signs with the message emblazoned across them as the monarch stepped out to mark the conferral of city status on Milton Keynes. Watch the King's arrival in the video below…

WATCH: King Charles arrives to Milton Keynes to cheers despite Republic protesters

Loading the player...

Charles appeared unfazed by the protestors as he greeted members of the cheering crowd.

At a special reception to mark Milton Keynes' new status as a city, the King offered his "heartfelt congratulations" and "best wishes for the future" as he met local volunteers, innovators and faith leaders at the Church of Christ the Cornerstone.

Charles later visited the Milton Keynes Food Bank, as well as it's new Mobile Top-Up Shop, which allows individuals to 'top-up' their supplies at eight priority locations across the city.

TRENDING: Everything Prince Harry and Meghan have shared about Lilibet Diana - photos, milestones and more

Charles received a warm welcome despite the protest

The Queen Consort had been due to join her husband on the visit but was forced to cancel her royal engagements for the week after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Buckingham Palace announced further details about the King's coronation on 6 May earlier this week.

The controversial Koh-i-noor diamond will not feature in the coronation of the Queen Consort, with Camilla opting to reuse the crown it was once set in instead.

Charles met volunteers at Milton Keynes Food Bank

The famous gem was first set in a cross at the front of Queen Mary's crown when it was worn at her coronation in 1911 but it was replaced by a replica in 1937 when the original was moved to the Queen Mother's crown for her and George VI’s coronation.

But neither the original nor the replica will be used in the coronation of the King and Camilla in May, with diamonds from the late Queen's personal collection used instead, a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said.

LISTEN: Find out what the royal family get up to before balcony appearances at Buckingham Palace

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.