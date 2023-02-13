Queen Consort Camilla tests positive for Covid after pulling out of royal event Her Majesty had been due to visit the West Midlands

The Queen Consort has tested positive for COVID-19 after suffering from cold symptoms, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The update comes after the royal had to pull out of her public engagements on Tuesday.

Camilla, 75, had been due to carry out a solo trip to the West Midlands, visiting Elmhurst Ballet School to celebrate its 100th anniversary with students, staff and alumni.

Her Majesty was also scheduled to stop at Southwater One Library in Telford. It is understood that these engagements will be rearranged. Camilla has cancelled her appearance at events across the country this week – including celebrating Milton Keynes becoming a city – after contracting the virus.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus.

"With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them."

Camilla was last seen on Thursday when she visited Storm Family Centre, a charity supporting domestic abuse survivors in south London, an experience she described as a privilege and honour. She was also seen getting involved in the arts and crafts activities, as you can watch below...

The Queen Consort was handed a note by eight-year-old Charlotte-Rose Hickson, who has requested a playdate with the Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Charlotte said afterwards: "[The Queen Consort] said she would give my note to Charlotte, I'm hoping she'll agree, you never know, and I think I'll go to her house."

Camilla at the Storm Family Centre last week

Camilla is set to be crowned alongside her husband, King Charles, in a joint coronation on 6 May.

The official emblem for the coronation was unveiled on Friday. Design guru Sir Jony Ive has created an emblem inspired by the King’s "love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world" to mark the occasion.

It features a stylised image of St Edward's Crown, which will be used to crown the monarch, created from the rose of England, thistle of Scotland, daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland, in the red, white and blue of the Union flag.

