Preparations for King Charles's coronation are progressing ahead of the grand ceremony.

Buckingham Palace has now confirmed that Queen Consort Camilla will be wearing Queen Mary's Crown on 6 May at Westminster Abbey for the ceremony. Check out our quick guide for everything you need to know about the coronation below...

Queen Mary's Crown has already been removed from the Tower of London, where it is normally on display with the other Crown Jewels, for work and alterations.

Camilla's important decision means that she will avoids the use of an especially controversial piece in the Crown Jewels – the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

It had been speculated that Queen Camilla was going to wear the same crown that the Queen Mother wore for her 1937 coronation alongside King George VI. That crown is set with the diamond.

There are currently three countries pursuing the Koh-i-Noor; India, Pakistan and Afghanistan have all requested that the diamond be returned to them as its rightful owner. However, the British government staunchly maintains that it legally belongs to Britain.

The Queen Consort's choice also allows her to pay tribute to the late Queen by using jewels that held a special place in the late monarch's heart.

Queen Mary’s crown will now be reset to include the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds which were a special part of Queen Elizabeth II's gem collection for many years.

The late royal often wore the jewels as brooches - but now they will be included in the Crown of Queen Mary in a touching tribute.

The decision to include the three Cullinan diamonds goes back to a tradition of using some new jewels at a coronation. The insertion of jewels is unique to the occasion and reflects Camilla's individual style.

It is the first time in almost 300 hundred years that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a consort, reflecting the desire of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to make their new reign a reflection of their support for sustainability.

