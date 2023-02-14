King Charles removes controversial item from coronation Buckingham Palace has announced further details about the King's coronation on 6 May

A controversial diamond will not feature in the coronation of the Queen Consort, with Camilla opting to reuse the crown it was once set in instead.

The Koh-i-noor diamond was first set in a cross at the front of Queen Mary's crown when it was worn at her coronation in 1911 but it was replaced by a replica in 1937 when the original was moved to the Queen Mother's crown for her and George VI's coronation.

But neither the original nor the replica will be used in the coronation of the King and Camilla in May, with diamonds from the late Queen Elizabeth II's personal collection used instead, a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said.

The Koh-i-noor was seized by the East India Company after its victory in the Second Anglo-Sikh War of 1849.

Queen Mary's crown for the King George V's coronation

It was given to Queen Victoria and has remained in the Crown Jewels ever since.

The governing party of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is reported to have expressed concern that the famous gem would provide an unwelcome reminder of the British Empire.

Camilla is set to become the first consort since the 18th century to reuse a crown at a coronation.

She will pay tribute to the late Queen by replacing the Koh-i-noor with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, all of which were part of her personal jewellery collection.

The Koh-i-noor will be replaced with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds (above)

Buckingham Palace said Camilla chose to modify the existing crown – rather than commission a new one as is customary – to be more sustainable.

Meanwhile, St Edward's Crown, which will be used for the coronation of the King, has now returned to public display at the Tower following the completion of modification work.

The King and Queen Consort's joint coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May.

Sunday 7 May will see people gather for a "coronation big lunch," overseen and organised by the Big Lunch team at the Eden Project.

St Edward's Crown will be used for King Charles's coronation

On Sunday night, there will be a coronation concert, similar to the Party at the Palace of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, outside Windsor Castle and promises to feature "global music icons and contemporary stars".

Meanwhile, Monday 8 May, which will be a bank holiday, has been set aside for volunteering and is being billed as "the big help out".

