There's no doubt that Princess Kate makes a big impression on everyone she meets.

For Mila Sneddon, being able to speak to the royal was a dream come true – and she had one very special request.

Kate and Mila first spoke back in the autumn of 2020 over a Zoom call. The Princess called the little girl – who had been diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer - after choosing a moving photo of Mila taken during the pandemic to include in her book, Hold Still.

Mila, who was joined by her mum Lynda, shared her excitement about meeting Kate in real life in the future. And she had something very specific to ask of the Princess ahead of their get-together.

During the call, Mila asked Kate if she would wear a pink dress when they were able to meet. And the Princess kept her word.

Kate wore a beautiful bubblegum pink Me+Em dress as the pair met face-to-face at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in May 2021.

Little Mila's face visibly lit up when the royal walked into the room – much to the delight of her parents.

"Hi Mila, look at you! I want to give you a big squeezy cuddle, it's so nice to meet you in person," Kate said.

She then praised the little girl, who was dressed head-to-toe in pink with matching headband, dress and shoes, adding: "I love your dress, can you do a little twirl - and your shoes."

In September last year, Mila's mum Lynda spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the extraordinary impact Kate has had on her daughter.

"She was so caring and considerate. I got a real sense of her being a mother in the way she spoke to Mila. There were challenges, because of all the Covid restrictions and wearing masks, but she said she wanted to give Mila a big hug."

Lynda also revealed that Mila, who had undergone intensive chemotherapy treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, was even given silver service for a bowl of Rice Krispies when she mentioned she was hungry during her visit.

"They sent in a butler with a silver platter, silver bowl and silver jug. I told her, 'You're going to come down to earth with a huge bump when we get home and you ask for your Rice Krispies tomorrow!'"

