Crown Princess Mary draws comparisons with Princess Diana in striking new photo

It's an exciting time for Crown Princess Mary and her husband, Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik.

The couple are currently on an overseas visit, spending time in India with a mission to strengthen the green strategic partnership between Denmark and India.

The royals have a jam-packed schedule – which included a visit to one of the country's most iconic landmarks, the Taj Mahal.

To mark the occasion, a new photo was shared on the Danish royals' official Instagram page.

It showed Mary and Frederik sat side by side on a marble seat with the Taj Mahal behind them.

The photo set-up has become somewhat iconic – in no small part thanks to a famous image taken of Princess Diana in the same spot.

Prince William and Prince Harry's mother posed for a picture during her visit in 1992 – sitting on her own in front of the historic building.

At the time, then-husband prince Charles was at a meeting and Diana decided to sit for the picture on her own. Later that same year, the couple announced their separation.

Royal photographer Anwar Hussein, who took the image, later told People: "We didn't know if she would come. She kept us waiting for a long time.

"It was really, really hot there. She looked sad, and she knew which way the story would go. She was very clever. There were other pictures taken that day on another bench when she seemed to be contemplating things."

Years later, Anwar’s son Zac had the honour of photographing Prince William and his wife Princess Kate in the same spot during their 2016 visit to India.

"The press officer said it was going to be up to [William and Kate] to decide if they'd sit in the same place at the last minute,” he said.

“But they sat at the bench. I was shooting it knowing in the back of my mind I was taking a historic picture. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

