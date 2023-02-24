Prince William's reaction to new baby photos of him and Princess Diana revealed The Prince of Wales was pictured in some previously unseen images

Prince William's reaction to a series of newly shared photographs of him and his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, has been revealed.

The Prince of Wales was seen in the heartwarming images, published by The Mirror on Wednesday, being carried by his mother in September 1982, when the royal was just three months old.

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate stepped out at the BAFTAs last week

Loading the player...

The photographs in question were handed to Geoffrey Phillips of Snappy Snaps Pimlico, who has a total of 23 photographs in the collection, by the valet of Lord King over 15 years ago and, in 2016, Geoffrey sent a letter enclosed with the photographs in question to the office of the then-Duke of Cambridge.

After receiving the letter and photos, Prince William's private secretary at the time sent a response to Geoffrey outlining how William reacted. The royal at the time was said to be very touched to receive the photos of him as a newborn with his late mother and that he was grateful they were handled with such discretion.

MORE: Prince William & Princess Kate's childcare for George, Charlotte and Louis could cost up to £120k

LISTEN: HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast's royal tour special: packed blood, 10,000 ft plane drops and more

The late Princess Diana with her sons, Princes William and Harry

Another photo in the collection shows William's father then-Prince Charles cuddling his son as William looks towards the camera. A third photo shows the Princess of Wales, who tragically died in August 1997, in a white polo neck with a brown cardigan standing in front of a gorgeous countryside view.

The sweet photos show Charles and Diana as doting parents, with their love for their eldest son clear. The pictures also include some of Diana and Charles with his mother, the late Queen.

Prince William pictured as a baby with his parents Charles and Diana

They were taken at the monarch's Scottish estate Balmoral in September 1982 by Baron King, a British Airways businessman and friend of the royal family.

The photographs were originally private and reportedly not made for publishing, however, the snaps are now being auctioned. The photos and their negatives will be auctioned at Willingham Auctions in Cambridgeshire on Saturday, 4 March at 10am.

LISTEN: Why royals need to pack extra blood while on tour

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.