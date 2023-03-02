Crown Princess Victoria shares adorable new photo of Prince Oscar and pet dog Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel share two children

Just a week after marking their daughter Princess Estelle's 11th birthday, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel had another reason to celebrate on Thursday.

The Swedish royal couple shared two adorable new photographs of their son, Prince Oscar, as he turned seven on 2 March.

The young Prince's birthday comes just after his grandfather, King Carl XVI Gustaf, underwent keyhole surgery on his heart. Learn more about Europe's kings and queens in the video below…

In the new portraits, Prince Oscar can be seen holding the family's sweet pet dog, Rio, who is a mix between a Cavalier King Charles spaniel and a Poodle.

The royal family-of-four welcomed the pup in 2020 and he has accompanied Crown Princess Victoria on a few of her engagements.

Prince Oscar and pup Rio. Credit: Linda Broström/Kungl. Hovstaterna

The photographs were taken at Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's official residence, Haga Castle. Smiling directly at the camera, it seems Oscar has lost one of his front baby teeth.

A second snap also shows the young prince posing with his older sister, Estelle, on a staircase.

Prince Oscar, Duke of Skåne was born on 2 March 2016 at Karolinska University Hospital in Solna. He is currently third in the line of succession behind his mother and sister.

Princess Estelle also turned 11 last week. Credit: Linda Broström/Kungl. Hovstaterna

The prince was christened in May 2016 at the Royal Chapel of Stockholm Palace. His parents are close to many other European royals and chose Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, as well as Victoria's sister, Princess Madeleine, to be his godparents.

Crown Princess Victoria married personal trainer Daniel Westling on 19 June 2010 at Stockholm Cathedral, with the royal bride wearing an off-the-shoulder wedding dress designed by Pär Engsheden, and the gold and pearl Cameo tiara.

