It's been a worrying time for Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her family.

The royal, 45, has a close relationship with her parents, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and was no doubt concerned by the news that her 76-year-old father would be undergoing an operation.

The King was admitted to hospital for heart surgery on 20 February – and thankfully it was a success.

A spokesperson for the royal court, Margareta Thorgen, told Svenskdam: "The King is doing well and feels grateful for Swedish healthcare. He remains in the hospital, where he is under the care of first life medic Viveka Frykman-Kull."

She added that it is unknown how long the monarch will be in the hospital and would not confirm which hospital Carl Gustaf is recovering at.

She further noted that all of the royal family had been kept informed of the King's procedure and recovery, adding that they are "happy and grateful" that he is doing well and "things had gone according to plan".

The monarch's scheduled engagements have been postponed until 3 March while he recovers.

It's thought that Queen Silvia has been by her husband's side since the operation. Victoria and her brother, Prince Carl Philip, are likely to visit in the near future.

The King's youngest daughter, Princess Madeleine, did not return to Sweden from her home in Florida – contrary to earlier reports. She has been kept informed of her father's condition throughout.

Madeleine took to Instagram on Sunday in celebration of her eldest daughter’s birthday, sharing a beautiful photo with fans.

"9 years old today," the 40-year-old wrote. "A very happy birthday to our sweet Leonore who shines everyday!"

Madeleine shares three children with her British-born American financier husband Christopher O'Neill. The couple, who marred in June 2013, are proud parents to Leonore, Prince Nicolas, seven, and Princess Adrienne, four.

