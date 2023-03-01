Princess Madeleine's new reason to celebrate – days after sharing family photo The Swedish royal is a proud mother of three children

Some happy news for Princess Madeleine of Sweden.

The 40-year-old – younger sister of Crown Princess Victoria – took to Instagram to celebrate with her followers, sharing a striking photo in the process.

While Madeleine currently lives in Florida with her husband and their three children, her heart remains in her native Sweden.

WATCH: A Who's Who Of The Swedish Royals

Loading the player...

She explained: "With pride and joy, I have agreed to become a patron of Millesgården – the museum with artist's home, antique collection and sculpture park on Lidingö outside Stockholm.

"Millesgården is a peaceful place that I really enjoy visiting when I'm home in Sweden. Among Carl Mille's sculptures and rippling fountains, I find inspiration and joy."

DON'T MISS: Queen Margrethe reveals REAL reason she removed grandchildren's titles

Madeleine might live many miles away but she often returns to Sweden to undertake various engagements.

She has lived in Florida with her family – husband Chris O'Neill and their children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne – since 2018. Prior to that, they resided in cities including London, New York and Stockholm.

TRENDING: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving Frogmore Cottage is 'private family matter'

MORE: Crown Princess Victoria: How Swedish royal overcame health battle

At the weekend, Madeleine revealed she was spending time in the Big Apple with her kids, sharing a gorgeous family photo from Central Park. She wrote: "9 years later Leonore is back in NYC!"

Princess Leonore, who celebrated her ninth birthday last week, was born at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York on 20 February 2014.

Madeleine and her financier husband were living in New York at the time of their eldest child's birth.

The couple moved back to Stockholm in February 2015 and four months later, their son Nicolas was born. The family relocated to London later that year, but in 2018, Princess Madeleine opted to give birth to her third child, Princess Adrienne, back in Sweden.

The young royals faced a big change in 2019, when it was announced by the Swedish palace that Princess Madeleine and her older brother Prince Carl Philip's children's titles had been dropped.

Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne as well as Carl Philip's three sons Alexander, Gabriel and Julian, are no longer styled as Royal Highness.

LISTEN: Kate's royal tour fashion choices revealed!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.