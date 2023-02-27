Princess Madeleine returns to special place after family occasion Princess Madeleine shares three children with her husband, Christopher O'Neill

Princess Madeleine shared a new family snap as she enjoyed a trip to New York last week, and the city holds very special memories for the royal mum-of-three.

Posting a picture in Central Park with Princess Leonore, nine, Prince Nicolas, seven, and four-year-old Princess Adrienne on Instagram, Madeleine: "9 years later Leonore is back in NYC!"

Princess Leonore, who celebrated her ninth birthday last week, was born at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York on 20 February 2014.

Madeleine and her husband, financier Christopher O'Neill, were living in New York at the time of their eldest child's birth.

Madeleine shared a sweet family snap from New York

The couple moved back to Stockholm in February 2015 and four months later, their son Nicolas was born. The family relocated to London later that year, but in 2018, Princess Madeleine opted to give birth to her third child, Princess Adrienne, back in Sweden.

The family-of-five have resided in Florida since 2018, but they make regular trips back to Sweden for large royal events.

It had been reported that Madeleine had flown to her home country after her father King Carl XVI Gustaf underwent heart surgery last week, but this was not the case.

Madeleine and Christopher in Sweden with their children in 2021

The Swedish royal court shared an update about the King's procedure, stating that the monarch is "doing well".

The monarch is expected to rest for two weeks, with his engagements being postponed until later this spring.

In 2019, it was announced by the Swedish palace that Princess Madeleine and her older brother Prince Carl Philip's children's titles have been dropped. Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne as well as Carl Philip's three sons Alexander, Gabriel and Julian, are not styled as Royal Highness.

Princess Madeleine posted a statement on her Instagram account at the time, writing: "This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future."

